Curfew extended until tomorrow morning; PM to update nation on measures under new order today

The government is to advise on a new cycle of curfew hours today, as it extends the current nationwide restrictions, which ended this morning, to tomorrow morning, June 1, at 5:00 a.m.

A release from Jamaica House said Prime Minister Andrew Holness will update the nation today on new orders under the National Disaster Risk Management Act.

Employees are to return to work tomorrow, following the expiration of the work from home order today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.