Four, including teen, charged with murder

The police, last week, charged at least four males, including a teenager, with murder in relation to separate crimes. One man was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Those charged are:

Twenty- three-year-old Allandre Marsden, otherwise called ‘Bigga’, of McIntyre Villa, Kingston 16, who is also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Twenty-four-year-old Romario Hackett, otherwise called ‘Mario’, of Savannah district, Clarendon

Twenty-one-year-old Orlando Campbell, otherwise called ‘Lucas’, of Lincoln Avenue, Kingston, who in addition to murder has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The teenager, a 16-year-old boy, cannot be named. He is accused of killing of 38-year-old Keron Mcleod of Wild Street, Kingston on April 26. The teen has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, one of the accused has been charged with the murder of a teenager. Marsden was charged last Wednesday in relation to the killing of 17-year-old Kevin Llewellyn of Graham Street in Kingston in September last year.

Another of the accused, Campbell, has been charged in relation to a double murder. The police allege that he was one of three men who opened fire killing 41 year-old Nester Keith, otherwise called ‘T Ming’ of Barnette Avenue, Kingston 13; and 26-year-old Ricardo Grant, otherwise called ‘ Resfort’, of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17.

Both men were killed in November last year at a premises in Bayshore Park, Harbour View, St Andrew. Nine people were also injured during the shooting.

Hackett has been accused of the murder of 44-year-old Richard Gordon of Raymond’s district, Hayes in Clarendon. Gordon was shot on April 19.

The court dates for all the accused persons are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.