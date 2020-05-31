Health Ministry outlines COVID-19 workplace protocol, as employees resume work tomorrow

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging places of employment to abide by the COVID-19 Workplace Protocols, as employees return to work tomorrow.

Sharing the protocols via his Twitter page, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, encouraged employers to implement policies concerning physical distancing of at least six feet, and to make provisions for employees and visitors to clean their hands as necessary, as well as encourage them to cover coughs and sneezes.

Employers are also to ensure that work spaces are cleaned routinely; and to use technology to reduce the need for physical meetings and gatherings.

Employers are also expected to educate and train staff about the disease and how to reduce spread.

The work-from-home order issued by the government under the Disaster Risk Management Act expires today.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to update Jamaicans this evening on a set of new orders under the Act.

