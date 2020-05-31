JamaicaTogether | Azar urges businesses to assess operations to rebound after COVID-19

With a general downturn in business as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the global economy, KingAlarm boss John Azar is urging business operators to use the slow period to critically analyse their operations and retool to rebound when the recovery begins.

“In the midst of the daily hustle and bustle, it is oftentimes difficult to step back and see the bigger picture,” Azar told The Sunday Gleaner last week.

He suggested that business operators take a deeper look at internal processes, product lines and the customer-service experience, as well as their monthly recurring expenditure, emphasising that those who take the time to reflect and adapt are likely to fare better in the crisis.

“I am a firm believer that crisis gives leadership the opportunity to shine and, now more than ever, business leaders need to be very hands-on in their day-to-day operation. Any business that remains stagnant in an ever-evolving climate runs the risk of becoming obsolete and even, in some instances, irrelevant,” the KingAlarm founder and managing director said.

“Success in business entails constantly evolving and adapting to changing circumstances and conditions,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected six million people across the world, claiming nearly 370,000 lives. Locally, fewer than 600 cases have been confirmed, with nine persons dying.

The outbreak has dealt a severe blow to economies due to restrictions being imposed to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Noting the crippling nature of the virus, Azar said it was important for the country to strike the right – although delicate – balance between managing the current health crisis and the accompanying economic tsunami.

“What’s best for the economy is not necessarily in keeping with the advice of the health experts and vice versa. The balance is critical as the importance of both cannot be overstated,” he noted. “As a people, we certainly need to be cautious and abide by all safety guidelines. We also need to be ready and poised to get back to our full productive capacity as a nation once it has been deemed safe for us to do so.”

Azar said that like many businesses, KingAlarm has been affected by the pandemic.

“While demand for our service exists now more than ever, we are cognisant of the fact that the purchasing power of our clients has, undoubtedly, been adversely affected,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

“We have had to adapt and reconfigure certain aspects of our operations. We have taken all necessary precautions for staff and, by extension, our clients, which includes the retrofitting of all our office locations, providing personal protective equipment to all staff, adhering to social distancing and allowing non-essential workers and those with high-risk medical conditions to work from home,” Azar explained.

Despite the economic fallout with many persons across several sectors having been laid off or getting a cut in work hours and salaries, Azar is confident that Jamaica will weather the storm.

“We Jamaicans are a resilient people. COVID-19, while a formidable enemy, is no match for our resolve if we band together as a society and appreciate that we are truly stronger together than we are individually,” the businessman said.

TIME FOR SELF-CARE

Aside from trying to keep KingAlarm afloat, Azar disclosed that he takes time for self-care to cope with the added stress associated with the pandemic.

“The past three months have been difficult. I have been remaining aware of all that’s actually taking place without becoming paranoid or obsessed with all that can happen,” he said, adding that he still makes time for recreation by playing tennis.

He further related that the crisis has provided him more quality time with his family and they now pray more together.

“There is nothing more important to me than family. Having my wife working from home and children doing online schooling has certainly allowed me to see more of them, which has been an added benefit in this most difficult time. In any crisis, one tends to put their lives in perspective and be very much aware of where their priorities lie. Mine is – and has always been – my family,” Azar concluded.

