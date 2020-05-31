Men charged with robbery and illegal possession of firearm in St James

Two men were charged with robbery and illegal possession of firearm by the St James Police in separate incidents last week.

One of the two charged is 19-year-old Patrick Williams, otherwise called ‘Chris’, a waiter of Retirement Street, Montego Bay, St. James. It's alleged that about 2:00 p.m. on January 1, Williams and another man, who were both armed with knives, attacked a man and robbed him of his cellular phone and $50, 000.

Williams was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was identified by the complainant on an identification parade.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Sheldon Black was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say lawmen were on patrol in Friendship district, when they observed a motorcar parked on the roadway. The vehicle was searched in the presence of the owner and one .45mm Browning pistol, along with one magazine and two cartridges were found in the car.

The court dates for both men are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.