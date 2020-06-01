Bahia Principe happy to help in COVID-19 fight

Risking stigmatisation, the Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann, has taken the bold step to partner with the Government of Jamaica in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, offering several rooms to be used in the processing of returning Jamaicans.

Fabian Brown, director of internal organisation and corporate social responsibility at Bahia, told The Gleaner that the decision to work with the Government was an easy one and was taken as a result of the value that the brand places on corporate social responsibility.

“The value that Bahia places on corporate social responsibility is actively realised through this partnership with the Government of Jamaica in their efforts to flatten the curve, save lives and return the economy to normalcy. Against this background, it was an easy decision for Bahia, as an active member of the tourism sector, to offer accommodation and meal preparation,” Brown said.

He added that while Bahia’s specific responsibilities were limited to the provision of accommodation and preparation of meals, these provisions are complemented by entertainment, interactive and spiritual engagement, which is to ensure the mental health and wellness of those persons who are in-house.

Bahia also works closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Jamaica Defence Force to facilitate whatever adjustments might be necessary to ensure that persons at the hotel are comfortable.

STIGMATISATION RISK

Brown admitted that the risk of stigmatisation is real, but pointed out that Bahia is focused on a greater good.

“Our focus is on the national good and the critical support which is needed by the Jamaican people at this time. We, however, do not underestimate the reasoned ability of our target market who, no doubt, will appreciate the contribution that Bahia is making.”

He said this contribution is not being taken lightly as his team is putting their best foot forward to serve those being accommodated there.

According to Brown, “We maintain and express the highest commendations for the members of Bahia’s team who continue to work tirelessly in service to our fellow Jamaicans.”

Meanwhile, as the tourism sector draws closer to reopening, the five-star property is guaranteeing guests a fabulous vacation with the option of staying at the Grand (the family resort) and the Luxury (the adult-only resort.)

“The physical appointment of our rooms, the array of entertainment options coupled with the significant variety for fine dining, complete with options for children and teenagers to include a water park, is complemented with active partnerships for water-sports options and excursions to sites and attractions of interest in and around the resort community,” Brown pointed out.