E-learning: The face of education for digital natives

As a parent of young children or teenagers, the chances of you scolding your kids about spending too much time on their devices are very high. Whether it is a video, book or game, there is online entertainment for young people of all ages; even toddlers! With more and more children being born with devices in their hands, how then can we expect them to pick up analogue practices in a technologically driven world?

It is time we acknowledge and accept Generation Z (Gen Z) as digital natives. They have never seen the world without the Internet, smartphones, tablets or computers, and so have an affinity for online platforms, mobile apps and digital communication. Some are even more inclined to these interactions than face to face. With approximately more than 75 per cent of the global population of this group having some sort of digital footprint, our children’s almost instinctual relationship with technology is undeniable as they easily flit through different websites and softwares.

If we want to best serve the needs of Gen Z, we need to meet them where they are – and that includes us as educators. E-learning emerged at the turn of the millennium and since then has evolved to bring forth educational technologies that created a unique virtual learning experience. While it did not replace traditional classrooms, it helped to shape the possibilities of education in a digital age. Now, as we navigate this period of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are forced to creatively employ these tools and present effective solutions to our current educational issues.

INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

As e-learning becomes more widespread throughout Jamaica, the question of connectivity has been raised. Not every student has Internet access and so it is incumbent on us as industry leaders to meet this need. At One On One Educational Services, we pride ourselves on collaborating with experts in various fields. This has led us to partnering with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to offer scheduled public classes on https://classroom.1on1lms.com/. We are also working with FLOW Jamaica to give self-paced learners access to study content as well as up to 18 CSEC and CAPE syllabuses via https://flowstudy.co/. This platform is free for all users and zero-rated for FLOW customers.

E-learning is largely student-centric, which allows for various learning styles, a feature that works in tandem with the independent nature of Gen Zers. They are also habitual multitaskers, so it is common for them to listen to music, text and surf social media. This tendency is advantageous when applied to their studies as they can conduct extensive research, do assignments and communicate with their friends or teachers for clarity when needed. An unlimited supply of resources for studying, testing and evaluation are closer to students’ fingertips as well as sharing platforms to better facilitate group projects.

REQUIRED TOOLS

Tools and equipment are required components for online learning. As such, we should also consider those without access to these devices to ensure they are not left behind. This presents an opportunity to explore distance learning and its convenience. In doing so, we were able to provide students with ‘internet boxes’ to allow them to browse while offline, access educational content on YouTube, as well as preloaded study materials.

A quintessential virtue that increases the success of online education for Gen Zers is embedded in the saying “It takes a village to raise a child”. And so, we must also ensure that the relevant support networks are online. Through our Teacher Success Programme, we help educators transition to the digital teaching experience through knowledge and skills training. We also facilitate parents on our platform so they can track their child’s progress.

A multifaceted and integrated approach will be the driving forces for the infrastructural development of online learning. While we are certain that school will reopen in September, we are still unsure of the new face of brick-and-mortar education, especially as we navigate this COVID-19 season. However, through teamwork and cooperation, we can offer the support our children need to ensure their ultimate success.

Ricardo Allen is president and chief executive officer of One On One Educational Services Limited.