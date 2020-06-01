‘The end of an era’ - Sir Patrick remembers Dr Gallimore as a patriot who passionately loved his country

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret at the passing of Dr Neville Gallimore, former member of parliament for South West St Ann.

“His passing marks the end of an era,” the governor general said, describing Dr Gallimore as a “patriot who passionately loved his country”. While serving in government, Dr Gallimore was known for his slogan: “God first, Jamaica second, and my party third.”

Dr Gallimore, 81, had the distinction of becoming the youngest member of parliament in 1967, and gave over 30 years of dedicated service to the Jamaican Parliament.

He continued the distinguished legacy of his father and made a remarkable contribution to Jamaican politics. During his tenure as minister of education, minister of social security, and minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Gallimore carried out his duties with dedication and enthusiasm.

DIGNITY AND INTEGRITY

As a medical doctor, he could have worked anywhere in the world, but after completing his training overseas he chose to return to serve his country, doing so with dignity and integrity. Some of Dr Gallimore’s achievements which contributed to the improved standard of living for many Jamaicans include the establishment of the University Council of Jamaica, the introduction of the Food Stamp Programme, and the National Assessment Programme, a precursor to the Grade Six Achievement Test. He also co-founded the Aboukir High School and Institute.

Although Dr Gallimore retired from active politics for some time, he continued in voluntary and community service, setting an example for generations to follow.

The governor general and Lady Allen extend their condolence to his widow, Angela, and their children.