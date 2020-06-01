Man killed in Manchester, two in custody

The police are reporting that the body of 28-year-old Roshawn Kelly of Lincoln district, Manchester was found with stab wounds in his community on Friday.

The police report that Kelly had a dispute with men at a bar the previous evening which turned into a physical altercation.

The police were called to the area after Kelly’s body was found.

Two men were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

