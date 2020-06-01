NCU mourns the passing of Gallimore

The administration of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) deeply regrets the recent passing of Dr Neville Gallimore, the longest-serving member of the university’s board.

Dr Gallimore, an alumnus of West Indies College, the forerunner of NCU, carried in his heart a tremendous passion for the institution. Over the years, through the Gallimore Scholarship Fund and other similar ventures, the university has been a recipient of the wonderful spirit of magnanimity and benevolence that characterised Drs Neville and Angela Gallimore.

In his professional life, he distinguished himself as a gentle and compassionate medical doctor. He was very warm and personable and would often invite a wide cross section of persons to join him on a cruise around Kingston harbour, in celebration of his birthday or other events. This was also an opportunity for him to share with friends, produce from his farm, and he was a real farmer.

PUBLIC SERVICE

But it is probably in his service as a public servant that he was better known. As the member of parliament for South West St Ann for more than 30 years and outstanding minister of government, Dr Gallimore earned the respect and admiration of a wide cross section of the Jamaican society.

While being minister of education, he instituted the University Council of Jamaica and the National Assessment Programme, a precursor to the phasing out of the Common Entrance Examination, which led to the establishment of the Grade Six Achievement Test.

In 2010, in recognition of his outstanding service to the nation, Northern Caribbean University conferred on him the honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Dr Gallimore has served this institution with distinction and, up to the time of his passing, was not only a member of the NCU board of governors, but also the chairman of the university endowment board.

The administration of Northern Caribbean University expresses sincere condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God’s peace and comfort will be with them in this, their time of loss.