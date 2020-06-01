Shock as child rights and gender activist Alison McLean dies

There have been overwhelming reactions of shock at the passing of former head of the Child Development Agency Alison McLean.

McLean, also a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Entertainment, Gender Affairs and Sport, was the representative for the United Nations Women Muilt-Country Office for the Caribbean.

She died last night after ailing for some time.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange said she was saddened to have lost her first permanent secretary.

"She contributed so much to her country and she had so much more to offer," Grange tweeted.

On Twitter and Instagram there were other reactions of grief and surprise at McLean's passing.

McLean was an advocate for child rights and gender equality and also spent some time in the classroom as a teacher at the Knox Community College in Manchester.

