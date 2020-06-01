St Andrew men charged with shooting with intent

The Andrew Central Police have charged two persons with shooting with intent in relation to a shooting incident along Half Way Tree Road, St Andrew.

Charged are Timmy Small, 21, and 19-year-old labourer Coliepa Jones, both of Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The police report that about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 07, the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by Small and Jones who opened fire at him.

The complainant collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

Both men were pointed out to the police by the complainant.

They were later charged following an interview session.

Their court date is being finalised.

