Trelawny stakeholders happy for new police vehicles

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Trelawny police received a boost to their crime-fighting efforts last week when nine spanking new vehicles, valued at approximately $51.8 million, were added to their fleet.

Trelawny’s Custos Paul Muschette could not hide his delight at the handover ceremony, where the vehicles were assigned to the station commanders of the nine police stations that received them.

“It is a wonderful investment in the Trelawny police. It must have taken some serious calculations for scarce resources to be found for this investment in both the internal and public customers. You officers are charged to care this investment by the commissioner,” said Muschette.

PROPER CARE

Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for Trelawny, urged the station commanders to ensure that the vehicles are properly cared for to ensure longevity.

“Men and women, these vehicles will have a software installed in them. Technology is here with us and I know you won’t mind. Since I am in the parish, there has only been one accident involving a police vehicle, and so I am confident that you will improve on this record,” said Ricketts, who stated that officers manning the operations portfolio will be able to monitor each vehicle.

“We will know where the vehicle is parked and at what speed it is being driven. Even if you brake suddenly, it will be seen by the operations manager,” added Ricketts.

Businessman Kenneth Grant, president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association, who has had a long history of calling for more police vehicles in southern Trelawny, welcomed the allocation.

“South Trelawny will now have a reliable vehicle at our four police stations,” said Grant. “The visibility of the police will be greatly enhanced. For too long, this section of the parish has been treated like a bastard child.”