Tufton distributes 2,000 masks as people go back to work

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and his team took to Half-Way Tree, St Andrew this morning distributing masks to members of the public on the first day of the lifting of the work-from-home order.

Roughly 2,000 masks were distributed.

The work-from-home order was part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Tufton, the risk of new infections has become greater and Jamaicans should take seriously the order to wear masks that cover their mouths and noses.

He said many people had become complacent.

In Half-Way Tree, dozens of people were without the protective gear, some claiming that it was in their handbags or pockets.

"That is something we have to guard against," said Tufton.

"We have to keep encouraging persons to keep wearing masks because as we open up and remove restrictions and go back to work and play, the risk of the virus is still very real. We cannot get complacent and we cannot relax the messaging and we have to enforce as much," he added.

There have been 586 coronavirus cases in Jamaica and nine deaths.

In other countries like the United States, deaths have gone over 100,000 with bodies being placed in makeshift freezers at morgues.

"I would find it very difficult to deal with if that were to happen to Jamaica. As Minister of Health and Wellness it is my duty to promote to people that the virus can be avoided and risks can be mitigated," said Tufton.

Kareen Hudson was spotted receiving masks for herself and her eight-year-old daughter, Adika Wilson.

Hudson was excited that she may be heading back to work some time this week.

"It is very important to get a mask because we always take precautions in everything we do," she said.

She said today was the first time since the closure of schools in March that her daughter was leaving home.

