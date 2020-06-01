Youth group uses saved lunch money to provide COVID-19 relief

The Jamaica Youth Motivators, led by Prime Minister Youth Awardee Rodain Richardson, has sought to assist in mitigating the negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing some families with care packages filled with household necessities.

In recognition of Labour Day on May 25, the Jamaica Youth Motivators visited several St Andrew communities, including Hermitage, August Town, Tavern and Vietnam, and handed out dozens of care packages to scores of residents. The recipients were grateful to the team of young volunteers and future leaders, who had pooled their saved lunch monies to help others in the fight against the pandemic.

In a show of true appreciation and solidarity, Fayval Williams, minister of science, energy and technology and member of parliament for the Eastern St Andrew constituency in which these communities fall, joined the Jamaica Youth Motivators as they walked through communities and handed out care packages.

“COVID-19 will definitely change the dynamics of how we operate as a country. However, I never want to see a time when our Jamaica citizens are so divided by a crisis that we leave our brothers hanging. If anything, we should become stronger. We will recover, and the Jamaica Youth Motivators is leading by example for all other youth groups to be encouraged to never give up!” said Richardson.

The Jamaica Youth Motivators is committed to serving Jamaica and will continue to execute other initiatives for the benefit of the Jamaican people.