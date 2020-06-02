Advertorial | Free virtual doctor consultations with ACE Home Health Care

Companies across the globe have created innovative ways to combat the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One sector which has seen a boost in popularity among Jamaicans is telemedicine.

Telemedicine is a medical platform that allows health care professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology.

In upholding the social distancing protocols for the COVID-19 virus, ACE Home Health Care Limited decided to create a medical service which will help to relieve the heavy burden which is currently affecting both public and private health sectors. From June 1 to June 7, ACE Home Health Care Limited will be offering free virtual doctor’s consultations between 8:00 a.m and 9:00 p.m. for persons 65 and over or those with comorbidities.

Our company’s core values were built on making healthcare accessible, affordable and safe for every individual,” said Paul Clennon, CEO of ACE Home Health Care Limited. ACE started operation in the United States in 2012 and was certified by Medicare, the Federal Government agency which sets the standards for and monitors public sector healthcare providers in the US.

In 2014, ACE attained the Joint Commission Accreditation. The commission is the premier global health accreditation body that attests to the quality of healthcare providers worldwide. The company brings a wealth of experience to the growing Jamaican home health care sector.

“This service will be available to native Jamaicans as well as those within the diaspora that would love to get a second opinion from our highly trained Jamaican doctors,” said Clennon. Access to ACE’s telemedicine service will provide individuals with services such as assessment and evaluation over video and audio call with a doctor, prescription writing, follow up services, post surgeries and patient education.

“Technology holds a permanent position in modern-day life and over the years has been changing the landscape of how medical care is delivered. Telemedicine allows for an efficient, cost-effective, means of obtaining medical care. Given our ageing population, the associated increase in the occurrence of chronic lifestyle diseases and even pandemics that force us to stay at home, telemedicine is one way to help ease the burden on our strained healthcare system all while improving health outcomes,” said Dr Glendee Reynolds-Campbell, Medical Director for ACE Home Health Care Limited.

By visiting myacejamaica.com, persons seeking a doctor can do so at the click of a button from any mobile device.

“It’s about quality care, but it is also about convenience, flexibility and efficiency. Convenience for the individual who may find the option of travelling to and sitting in a doctor’s office less than acceptable. Flexibility; you can literally see the doctor from anywhere, at a time that fits into your schedule. Can you imagine a consultation with a highly trained physician during your lunch break! Efficiency, the options provided by ACE are perfectly suited for the person who is on the go. Time is precious and at ACE we understand that healthcare should not get in the way of your success,” said Clennon

ACE Home Health Care Limited also offers a variety of home health care services and has a thoroughly trained nursing staff and caregivers to assist you or your family member. “We provide peace of mind to our clients by meeting their various needs,” said Campbell.

For more information, visit myacejamaica.com or call (876) 727-3992 or 3995.