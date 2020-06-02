Beyond gold: Sagicor Jamaica celebrates 50th anniversary

SAGICOR JAMAICA, founded on the legacy of Life of Jamaica (LOJ), which came into being on June 1, 1970, and was the brainchild of R. Danny Williams, yesterday celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The company is kicking off the celebration with several initiatives across the island to commemorate the milestone, including client treats at all branches islandwide; gifting to clients celebrating their 50th birthday and 50th anniversary marketing collateral by way of gold branding in branches and outdoor signage.

These initiatives will set the tone for the company’s anniversary activities over the course of the year, being celebrated under the theme ‘Beyond Gold’, and will highlight the growth and history of the company, its team members, its contribution to the development of the insurance and financial sector locally, and its commitment to national development through meaningful corporate social responsibility programmes.

Christopher Zacca, president and chief executive officer, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said the organisation is using the observance to reflect on the company’s journey, honour its founder, and thanked its team members, clients, shareholders and other stakeholders who have all contributed to the company’s success.

“We are where we are as a company today, thanks to the tremendous foundation on which our company is built, the passion and dedication of our team members, and the immense support and loyalty that we have enjoyed from our clients, shareholders and other stakeholders over these many years,” Zacca said.

“Fifty years in business is a major accomplishment, and I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to be part of this history; it is also amazing to celebrate this milestone with the Hon R. Danny Williams, founder of LOJ, who has been and remains an instrumental part of the Sagicor family.”

Zacca shared that among the other activities throughout the period is a grand virtual ‘thank you’ concert, bringing together local talent to celebrate, and a community heroes’ initiative that will recognise and award individuals who exemplify the Sagicor vision to give back to the development of the community.