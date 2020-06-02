NWC implements measures to protect customers

A RAFT of precautionary measures has been put in place to protect the elderly and other members of the public when they visit the reopened commercial offices of the National Water Commission (NWC).

According to a release from the NWC, the measures include mandatory temperature checks, the wearing of masks, and the use of hand sanitisers, which will be installed at sanitiser stations. The offices reopened yesterday.

These arrangements, which are deemed necessary to conduct business in the confines of the commercial locations, have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are in keeping with guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The NWC said that it is important that members of the public comply and cooperate with these measures as they are in place for public health and safety.

The commercial offices were temporarily closed to the public on March 23, however, services such as new service applications, bill payments, and queries were still being offered online.

“Despite the fact that the offices will be reopened, customers are strongly advised to continue to use the online platforms as the offices will mainly facilitate payment services,” the NWC said.