PNP settles all 63 candidates for upcoming general elections

The executive committee of the People's National Party (PNP) has deliberated and approved at its meeting last night the final four candidates to complete the slate of all 63 candidates for the next general election.

The candidates approved are Raymond Pryce for St Catherine East Central; Keith Brown for St Ann North East; Donald Jackson for Manchester North East; and George Hamilton for St James North West.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says "I am pleased that we now formally have all 63 candidates in place for the elections; 80% of which have been in place for the last 18-24 months. We are focused on preparing ourselves for the upcoming elections."

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 virus and the impending elections, Robinson says the executive also took the decisions that party groups will have until June 30 to submit their annual general meeting forms and other supporting documents.

It also decided that all divisional, constituency and regional conferences have been postponed due to the restrictions on public gatherings.

Robinson say the executive committee concluded its deliberations with the next meeting of the parliamentary group set for Monday, June 8 at a venue to be determined.

