Police seeking help to identify body

Detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man believed to be in its early forties who was shot and killed in downtown Kingston in the vicinity of the Coronation Market.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, 5 feet 10 inches long with a dreadlocks hairstyle and was clad in a brown T-shirt, green merino and blue jeans shorts.

The body was discovered on Sunday, May 11.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the body may contact the MID at 876 -758-5048, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

