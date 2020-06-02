St Andrew man charged with teen’s murder

The police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of 16-year-old Justin Foster of Harbour View in Kingston.

Twenty-one-year-old Javan Moore otherwise called ‘Dangles’, of Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that on November 11, 2019 about 7:45 a.m., Foster was at home when Moore and another man entered and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moore was later arrested and charged.

