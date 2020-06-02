TAJ conducting survey on online payment to renew motor vehicle registration

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is seeking to get public feedback on a project to explore an online payment option for the renewal of motor vehicle registration certificate.

TAJ is conducting a survey, which is designed to test the appetite of motorists on whether or not they would be interested in such a payment option being offered, via its online tax portal and the willingness of persons to pay for the delivery of the certificate and accompanying sticker.

The short survey instrument will be administered via the authority’s corporate website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, as well as at select tax offices across the island.

Persons are encouraged to participate in the survey, as the data gathered will inform how the authority moves forward, with making online payment for the renewal of motor vehicle registration a reality.

This project, along with plans for the online payment of renewal of driver’s licence as well as other online payment options, was already being contemplated for this fiscal year.

However, with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, TAJ says it has brought forward the activity of expanding the number of payments that can be made online, as another of its safe options in managing the number of persons visiting its locations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.