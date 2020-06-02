Two more COVID cases push tally to 590, gov't reports 34 additional recoveries

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID cases related to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine increasing the country's confirmed tally to 590.

Both are from the parish of St Catherine.

In the meantime, there were 34 more recoveries pushing the total to 356.

The Health Ministry said this is the highest number of recoveries in a 24-hour period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.