Fourth political party applies to be registered in Jamaica

Nadine Wilson-Harris, Staff Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) is now reviewing an application for the registration of the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) as Jamaica’s fourth political party.

The JPP made the application last week and once approved, will be eligible to field candidates for next general election.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown, said the registrar of political party is going through the process to see whether the political organisation has satisfied all the registration requirements.

“In the interim though, a notification will be put in the press for the public and the public will have 30 days to indicate any objection to the registration of the political party,” Brown said.

He said this notification is expected to be published Thursday.

The Gleaner has confirmed that a Gilbert Edwards will be the president for the party, while pastor Robert Rainford is the authorised representative.

The party’s slogan is ‘A prosperous Jamaica for all’ and its identifying colours are grey, purple and lavender.

Last year the United Independents’ Congress was registered as Jamaica's third political party.

It is based in Bogue, St Elizabeth and is led by Joseph Patterson.

Jamaica's other registered political parties are the People's National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.