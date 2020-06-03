Man shot and killed in Washington Gardens, St Andrew

The Duhaney Park Police are hunting the perpetrators involved in the killing of a man as he sat in his vehicle on Harwood Drive in Washington Gardens, St Andrew on Tuesday.

The police report that the deceased, 34-year-old Paul Miller of a Kingston 20 address, was sitting in the vehicle when he was approached by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him several times.

He was pronounced dead sometime after midday while undergoing treatment at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Eyewitnesses claim that before the armed men came on the scene, the deceased had a sum of money and a substance in his possession.

“He was in a what seemed to be a new Mercedes Benz car and when we got there he was still breathing like taking short gasps of breath and he was drooling. He had on a Louis Vitton strap bag and a lot of cash you can't even count, both US and a lot of $5,000 bills. He had pink powdery substance on him and he also had on a gold Pablo chain,” said one of the eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was later revealed that Miller goes by the alias Pablo.

The eyewitness said that she and a friend took the injured man out of his car and attempted to put him in her vehicle so as to bring him to the hospital.

However, she said before they could do so a police jeep arrived on the scene and took Miller to the Kingston Public Hospital.

The other eyewitness, who identified himself as Mr Brick, said while he was assisting to transfer Miller to the woman’s car he tried to protect the injured man’s belongings, but was unsuccessful.

“Me see a rasta man a try tek off the bag and a try some slick move and me have to say rasta stop it. But, I don’t know when or at what point, but we a move the body to the vehicle and by the time the police showed up I don’t know where his bag went. We handed over the whole lot of monies he had on him to the police but I know more is in his bad and them gone with it. Not even sure what else them take,” he said.

