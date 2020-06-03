Mom of slain Susan Bogle deeply concerned about grandson

Grace Freckleton, the mother of slain August Town, St Andrew resident Susan Bogle, is doing a bit better a week after the death of her daughter.

However, Freckleton is deeply concerned about Bogle’s older son.

“Him not coping properly,” Freckleton said, adding that he blames himself for the death.

Bogle was killed in her bed by a soldier last Wednesday as he and other army men reportedly searched for a wanted man.

Freckleton said Bogle’s older son was not at home at the time of the killing and blames himself for the incident.

“Every time mi get the chance to talk to him, him just a say him mother gone leave him,” said Freckleton.

She said her younger grandson, Omari Stephens, is coping but wants to ensure that there is justice for his mother.

Freckleton was speaking with The Gleaner on Wednesday, shortly after Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other officials visited the community.

“I feel very confident, I feel everything will work out,” she said.

Meanwhile, Holness said he was concerned that crime has re-emerged in August Town to the point where it is now in the top 20 communities.

“I don’t know if it was peace or hibernation,” said Holness of the decline in violence in August Town over recent years.

In the past weeks, August Town has seen a flare up of violent and deadly attacks.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.