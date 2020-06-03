Renewal of PPV licences extended to September

The deadline for the renewal of public passenger vehicle (PPV) licences has been extended to the end of September.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, said the extension is in response to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the PPV industry.

He was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Montague encouraged persons to utilise the Transport Authority’s free online payment mechanisms to renew their licences.

“In-office renewals without an appointment will attract a $10,000 [fee]. Additionally, the police record requirement for renewals is waived for this year,” he informed.

Meanwhile, persons who wish to change the class of their licence will be able to do so, provided they meet the authority’s requirements.

However, hackney licences in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region will remain.

Addressing the matter of wrecking rates, Montague said the passage of the new Road Traffic Act regulations will provide greater oversight of the system.

“There have been a number of concerns regarding exorbitant PPV wrecking rates. The Transport Authority, as a matter of policy, has mandated that only the published rates be charged by wrecking companies,” he pointed out.

He warned that “for any company that overcharges, the vehicle will not be stored at any Transport Authority pound and the Transport Authority will no longer engage in business with that company. The issue of overcharging and extortion must stop”.

