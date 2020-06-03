Trelawny man charged following gun seizure

Thirty-two-year-old Nicardo Skinner otherwise called ‘Rickie’, of Top Hill district, Clarks Town in Trelawny has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a handgun on Tuesday.

The police report that between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when Skinner’s house was searched and a 9mm pistol along with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

