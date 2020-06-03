Usain Bolt, Kasi Bennett make ‘thank you’ donation to Nuttall Hospital

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his entrepreneur girlfriend Kasi Bennett have donated medical equipment and a television to the Nuttall Hospital in St Andrew.

The donation includes 12 digital blood pressure machines and two foetal dopplers.

Further to that, the maternity staff received vouchers to dine at the Usain Bolt Tracks and Records restaurant in St Andrew.

The donation comes two weeks after the safe delivery of the couple’s first child at the hospital.

They say the gifts serve as a means of saying thank you for the hospitality, warmth, kindness and excellent care offered to them in the delivery of their daughter.

“I am forever grateful to the maternity staff at Nuttall Memorial Hospital for the amazing care we received. To give birth safely to our beautiful daughter at the same place my mother gave birth to me was the most ethereal feeling. Your staff was beyond exceptional. Thank you!” Bennett wrote in a tweet today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.