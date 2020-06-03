UWI Mona online guild elections under way

The University of the West Indies, Mona online student guild elections is now underway.

Voting closes tonight at 11:59 p.m and election results are expected by tomorrow.

A week ago, the elections were postponed owing to system challenges.

Ballots were re-sent on Tuesday and students could vote anew within a 48-hour window.

UWI Guild President Christina Williams explained that no major adjustments were made except for the relabelling of ballots.

This means that the algorithm would not view them as duplication, as it did last week.

Williams gave special commendation to all candidates running for office.

“Win or learn, you have all represented well. They have been campaigning since March, most likely the longest election in guild history, and their ability to persevere despite the various interruptions must be commended,” she said.

She hopes the elected will consider co-opting their opponents so they may work together to facilitate effective student governance.

“The post-COVID educational sector will be different. It will require a level of innovation and I hope they will get ready for it.”

