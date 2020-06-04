5 shot, two fatally, in Greenwich Town

The Western Kingston Police are investigating a gun attack that left two dead and three injured last night in Greenwich Town.

It is reported that gunmen struck at Eight Street in the community about 11:00 p.m. killing 37-year-old Jalel McBean, otherwise called Ballatellie, of 1b Eight Street, Greenwich Town address, and Shamar Neil, 22, of a Southboro, Portmore, St Catherine address.

Three other men, all in their 20s, were shot and injured.

The Gleaner understands that the men were among a group in the community that came under attack by unknown assailants.

The attackers then escaped following the shooting.

The police division has seen an 87 percent increase in murders.

Up to May 31, the division recorded 43 homicides, up from 20 for the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, there was another double murder yesterday in August Town, St Andrew.

Two brothers were killed execution-style at a house on Payton Place.

