Clarendon man charged in connection with fatal home invasion

The Clarendon Police have charged 36-year-old Roy Golding, otherwise called ‘Bud’, of Palm Crescent, May Pen, with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Tuesday.

It is alleged that about 6:45 p.m., on Friday, May 29, Golding and three other armed men went to a home in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, and opened gunfire at the occupants.

Sixty-one-year-old Vernon Laidlaw of Bryans Crescent, May Pen in Clarendon was shot dead.

Golding was subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.