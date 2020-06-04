Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean increases access for disabled clients

CIBC FirstCaribbean has moved to increase access for disabled clients with the installation of a chair lift at its Knutsford Boulevard headquarters. The chair lift will allow disabled clients easy access from the street to the Automated Teller Machine and the bank’s banking hall. Those needing to go to other departments may use elevators which connect the five floors of the building. Here Dr Christene Hendricks (right), executive director of the Council for Persons with Disabilities, and Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, cut the ribbon commissioning the chair lift.