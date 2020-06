Sandra Jones, manager, public-sector engagement, JN Bank, and Steve Distant( right), chief, non-bank division, recently presented three tents and snack packages on behalf of JN Bank to the Jamaica Police Federation to support rank and file cops on the front line as the country continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. Accepting the items is President of the JPF, Sergeant Patrae Rowe. The presentation was made at the JPF’s downtown Kingston offices.