Corporate Hands | Power company gifts appliances to fire station

The Rollington Town Fire Station has received an essential donation of a 14-cubic foot energy-efficient refrigerator and small appliances (pressure cooker, microwave and blender) from the Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC). The onsite kitchen is now better equipped to serve the 36-strong team of 24 hours first responders to fire emergencies across East Kingston. The official handover was done by JPPC Project Engineer, Halle Salmon (right), to Superintendent Julian Davis-Buckle of the Jamaica Fire Brigade – KSA Division and her team.