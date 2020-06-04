Corporate Hands | WLI partnership with corporate Jamaica benefits children’s homes

A partnership between the Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) and five local companies has brought benefits to several children’s homes in Jamaica. The collaboration with P.A. Benjamin, MegaMart, Ammar’s and Confectionery & Snacks (Jamaica) produced a bounty which included face masks, hand sanitisers, snacks, board games and balls, printing paper and ink. The care packages were presented by (from right) WLI Chair Renee Menzies McCallum, board directors Marcia Erskine and Sharon Lake, to Rosalee Gage Grey, chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency. The agency has oversight responsibility for 52 childcare facilities in Jamaica.