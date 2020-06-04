Skip to main content
Corporate Hands | Worthy Park Estate makes sweet donation to FFP
Thursday | June 4, 2020 | 12:13 AM
Contributed
Gordon Clarke, managing director and chief executive officer, Worthy Park Estate, shares an elbow bump with Food For The Poor, Director, Craig Moss-Solomon, in celebration of the donation by Worthy Park Estate to Food For The Poor’s COVID-19 relief.
