Thu | Jun 4, 2020

Corporate Hands | Worthy Park Estate makes sweet donation to FFP

Published:Thursday | June 4, 2020 | 12:13 AM
Gordon Clarke, managing director and chief executive officer, Worthy Park Estate, shares an elbow bump with Food For The Poor, Director, Craig Moss-Solomon, in celebration of the donation by Worthy Park Estate to Food For The Poor’s COVID-19 relief.
Contributed
Gordon Clarke, managing director and chief executive officer, Worthy Park Estate, shares an elbow bump with Food For The Poor, Director, Craig Moss-Solomon, in celebration of the donation by Worthy Park Estate to Food For The Poor’s COVID-19 relief.