Former BoJ Governor Bryan Wynter joins NCB as consultant

Former Bank of Jamaica Governor Brian Wynter has joined the NCB Financial Group Limited as a consultant senior adviser.

Wynter retired as the Central Bank governor more than a year and a half ago and has since been succeeded by Richard Byles, former Sagicor president.

NCB says as a consultant, Wynter is expected to assist the top leadership in pivoting the group’s strategic direction towards becoming a world-class financial entity.

He is also expected to represent the group in key forums and participate in activities expected to enhance certain stakeholder relationships across the Caribbean.

Wynter was the Central Bank boss for 10 years.

