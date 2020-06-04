M16 rifle, several rounds of ammunition seized in St James

An M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized during police operations in St James over the past 48 hours.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, members of the St James Proactive Investigation Unit and the Operational Support Team conducted an operation in Norwood in the parish when several men were seen running from a premises.

Checks were made and a Colt M16 rifle with a magazine containing three 5.56 rounds of ammunition was found.

One ballistic vest and several sheets of paper containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living overseas were also found.

Meanwhile, in Glendevon, also in St James, about 12:30 p.m., on Monday, a police team conducted another operation and one .40 cartridge was found on a dirt track.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizures.

