Man dies in Westmoreland crash

Twenty-six-year-old Jervin Anglin, a labourer of Bessie Baker district in Hanover, died as a result of injuries he received in a two-vehicle collision in Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m., Anglin was driving his motorcycle along the Chantilly main road when he allegedly overtook a motor vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

