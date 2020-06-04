No new COVID cases today, seven additional recoveries

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says over the past 24 hours there have been no new COVID cases in Jamaica.

This means the total number of confirmed cases remain at 591 with two of them critical.

At the same time, Tufton said there have been seven more recoveries increasing the tally to 368.

Yesterday, Jamaica recorded its 10th COVID death.

