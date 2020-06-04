Portland records fourth murder

The Portland Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Wednesday night near his house in Buff Bay.

He is 57-year-old Desmond Prince, otherwise called 'barber'.

Portland’s crime chief Detective Inspector Linton Bailey says reports have indicated that shortly after 9 o’ clock the deceased was at the entrance to his house when he was shot.

Bailey says Prince was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire hitting him in the head.

When the police arrived, he was found lying on his back bleeding from the mouth, nostrils, and the back of the head.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This latest murder comes after Monday's gruesome discovery of a headless body of 74-year-old farmer Fitzroy Buckley in the community of Reach in East Portland.

Portland has recorded four murders since the start of 2020.

