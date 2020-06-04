SRC to host virtual workshop for CAPE biology students

The Scientific Research Council (SRC), through its Science Resource Centre, is inviting students who will sit the upcoming Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Biology to participate in a virtual workshop on June 5.

“Given the level of concern surrounding this year’s CAPE sitting, we thought it would be appropriate to host this session to help students feel at ease. Throughout the years, we’ve always offered support to science teachers and students. Last year, we did a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Biology seminar and the response was good, so we’ve decided to do one for CAPE Biology,” acting coordinator of SRC's Science and Technology Education Unit, Kavelle Hylton, told JIS News.

The virtual workshop is scheduled for Friday, June 5, beginning at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Interested students and teachers should register no later than Thursday, June 4, at https://forms.gle/DUatqWpvB3o4p2fSA.

Hylton said that the SRC hopes the workshop will expose students to good exam techniques and in so doing enable them to feel confident and become more prepared, despite the disruptions faced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Material will be shared with participants, and the workshop is expected to last for one hour. We will also have a past student who sat the exam sharing tips on achieving a good grade,” Hylton shared.

The workshop was designed to be holistic by reinforcing theoretical knowledge through theory review and practice questions, while motivating participants.

