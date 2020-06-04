St Catherine man charged with murder

Thirty-three-year-old Neville Williams, otherwise called ‘Willie’, a fisherman of Eltham Vista in St Catherine has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition

Williams who was charged on Tuesday following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from the Sunday, May 24 murder of 18-year-old Akeem Wallace of Bridgeport in the parish.

The police report that about 7:48 p.m., Wallace was at home when Williams and other armed men approached him and shot him several times to the upper body.

The police were summoned and Wallace was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

