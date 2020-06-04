Traffic changes for Mandela Highway

Starting on Friday, the eastbound corridor of the Mandela Highway, in the vicinity of the overpass bridge, will be reduced to single lane.

The restriction will be in effect for three days beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with the reopening scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that the closure is to facilitate pavement repairs by the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company.

He says the corridor, which was recently improved as part of a Major Infrastructure Development Programme at a cost of US$64 million, is now within the defects liability period.

The defects liability period is a 12-month timeframe during which the contractor is obligated to correct defects that may occur in the approved scope of the project.

During the closure, motorists travelling towards Kingston may experience delays as a result of the works, and are being advised to use the service road, in the vicinity of Ferry Police Station, which is the alternative route.

The NWA is encouraging motorists to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

