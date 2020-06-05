Cockburn Pen tense following alleged police shooting

Tensions are high in the St Andrew community of Cockburn Pen after it was alleged that the police killed a man this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shawn Ferguson.

Residents set a car on fire and used debris to block the Waltham Park and Hagley Park Road intersection in protest of the killing.

Members of the security forces have been deployed to the area.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western Angela Brown Burke was also on the scene trying to calm residents.

