Dana Baugh dazzles with handmade ceramic pieces

Dana Baugh is looking to establish herself as a major force in the local and regional creative landscape. Through her BAUGH Design Studio, based in western Jamaica, she offers a range of beautiful, handmade ceramic pieces for the entire home. The pieces, inspired by the Caribbean, are intricately designed with exquisite details to satisfy the most discerning customer.

Baugh has built a good client base, which has seen her business steadily grow over the four years since it was established.

In an interview with the Jamaica Information Service, she said that she has always loved art and design but was discouraged from pursuing a career in this area.

“I always knew I wanted to be in business. I went away to design school and I did a mould-making course and product designing, as I always liked the idea of making things, but was always advised not to because there aren’t many product designers in Jamaica,” she says.

FULL-TIME OPERATIONS

Initially, Baugh started her business as a part-time operation and in 2016, she decided to take the leap and go into design full-time.

She said that the journey has not been easy, as in addition to creating products, she is overseeing the day-to-day running of the business.

“A lot of businesses bring in the finished product and distribute, but I am involved in every single part of the production process, so it makes it a little difficult to grow the business while overseeing production,” Baugh said.

The young businesswoman said that the Things Jamaican stores have been instrumental in enabling her to grow her brand. Managed by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), the stores are used by more than 600 local entrepreneurs to bring their products to market.

Things Jamaican stores exclusively sell and promote authentic, locally made products, primarily handmade by artisans using mainly local material.

Baugh said that in addition to the market access that JBDC provides through Things Jamaican, there are various other benefits that business owners can gain by working with the agency.

“Creatives tend to not want to look on the business and marketing aspects, but I urge them, do not neglect the business side of it. Ensure that you understand your industry and the customer needs, as you are not just creating products, but you are doing it to earn a living. We need more persons in the ceramics industry as it is a difficult one to break into, but if you love it and constantly improve, then it is very rewarding,” she said.