Davis says late retired Cambridge principal served with distinction

Western Bureau:

MONTEGO BAY Mayor Homer Davis has hailed former principal of Cambridge High School in St James, Rhudal Victor McFarlane, who died recently, as one who had served his country with distinction as an educator and a servant of the community.

McFarlane worked at several schools, including Maldon High, where he rose to the position of vice-principal, and ultimately as principal at Cambridge High.

Davis noted that after his retirement as principal, McFarlane ventured into politics, serving as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) caretaker for the St James Southern division.

According to Davis, McFarlane’s death is even more painful as it comes at a time when the JLP is mourning the passing of three of its stalwarts, former Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson, former South West St Ann Member of Parliament Dr Neville Gallimore, and Milton Brown, the former mayor of May Pen.

“It was only last August that the St James Municipal Corporation recognised the work and worth of Mr McFarlane and presented him with a Spirit of Independence Award for his contribution in the field of education, an award which he truly deserved and had graciously accepted,” said Davis.

McFarlane was saluted as a disciplinarian, a great philosopher, an adviser, a historian, a talented musician, an athlete, and an inspirational leader. He was appointed as a justice of the peace in 1998 and received the Prime Minister’s Medal for outstanding service in education in May 2009.

McFarlane studied at the then Mico Teachers’ College and The University of the West Indies, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and economics. He obtained a masters degree in management at the Central Connecticut University, which paved the way for his 27-year tenure at Cambridge High School.

“He was a kind and understanding principal who always look out for the well-being of the students, even in matters involving other teachers,” said Patricia Campbell, a past student of Cambridge High. “He was not the loud and boisterous type. He also listened to both sides of the story before coming to a decision ... he was a very good man and I hope he will be remembered that way.”