Late Immaculate principal Sister Angella Harris remembered as 'gentle giant of a woman'

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Former principal of the Immaculate Conception High School Sister Angella Harris was today eulogised by school officials as “a gentle giant of a woman” who was steeped in grace and humility.

Harris, 60, passed away in late May after battling cancer.

Her 90-year-old mother Zereta Harris and sisters Carol-Cheryl and Myrtle as well as niece Georgia were in attendance at the memorial service.

“Sister Angella will be remembered for her astute mathematics skills. She was a pinball champion and a woman who loved sports and who embodied simplicity,” a family member recalled.

"Our Angie was multi-talented; she played the guitar, she played for the Tropics Hockey Team and did track. As an avid sports enthusiast, she dutifully attended the Harbour View Football Club matches during their heyday," Carol-Cheryl said.

Father Kingsley Asphal, who delivered the sermon, said of Harris, “her life exemplified honour and she was a beautiful person, a very fine religious person who lived her promises and kept her vows in an exemplary manner".

Known as a strict but compassionate disciplinarian, Harris spent over 25 years of her life in the education system.

She is a graduate of St Hugh's High School, the University of the West Indies, the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College and the Central Connecticut State University.

Harris taught at Hillel Academy for a year before her first stint as a teacher at Immaculate for five years.

She then moved to Mount Alvernia High School where she taught for 16 years, including her last 10 years as principal, before returning to Immaculate, also as principal.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.