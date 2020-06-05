NEPA webinar hosted via Zoom hacked

Hackers today disrupted a webinar hosted by the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) via the Zoom online platform.

Nude photos were splashed across computer screens along with threatening remarks against people of African descent and Jews.

A Gleaner source with knowledge of the incident said an investigation will be carried out into the incident.

